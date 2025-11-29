Nikishin scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Nikishin snapped a seven-game point drought with a tally in the final minute of the contest. The 24-year-old defenseman was scratched once in that span, and that may happen at times when his play isn't up to the Hurricanes' standards. He's been pressed into a bigger role than initially expected due to the team's numerous injuries on defense early in the season. Nikishin has three goals, nine points, a plus-15 rating, 43 shots on net, 55 hits and 33 blocked shots, which is a great foundation for a blueliner who could be an all-around fantasy force in short order.