General manager Eric Tulsky announced Wednesday that Nikishin isn't currently under contract with the Hurricanes and won't be present for the start of camp Thursday.

Nikishin remains a restricted free agent on the eve of training camp, and it's unclear if he will be a member of the Hurricanes in 2026-27 following his offseason trade request. The 24-year-old made 81 regular-season appearances during his first year in the NHL last campaign. He recorded 11 goals, 22 assists, 132 hits, 94 blocked shots and 33 PIM while averaging 18:11 of ice time per game.