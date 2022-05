Pashin signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes selected Pashin in the seventh round of the 2020 Entry Draft. The 5-foot-7 winger spent the 2021-22 campaign with Toros Neftekamsk of Russia's VHL, collecting 17 goals and 30 points through 34 contests. He'll likely make the transition to the AHL in 2022-23.