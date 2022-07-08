Perevalov was selected 71st overall by the Hurricanes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Perevalov is in a tough spot. He's clearly too good for the Russian MHL Jr. league, as he proved this past season (25 goals, 50 points in 42 games), but he's not quite ready to earn meaningful minutes for Omsk's KHL club. Perevalov is the owner of a multi-faceted offensive skill set. He has the big shot and smooth stickhandling skills commonly associated with Russian forwards, but he's also willing to battle along the boards and behind the net to create scoring chances. It's impossible to fathom as guess as to when we might see Perevalov cross the pond to North America at this point, but his progress is certainly worth keeping an eye on moving forward.