Rykov was selected 100th overall by the Hurricanes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The KHL is the second-best league in the world and the fact Rykov played six scoreless games with Traktor is a big deal for a 17-year-old. When he wasn't with the main club, he was playing in the second tier VHL, still an extremely high level for such a young kid. Rykov has the hands and elusiveness to consistently make plays in the offensive zone. The combination of youth, present skill, and the levels at which Rykov has already competed is extremely impressive. Overall, Rykov is nothing more than a draft-and-stash prospect and high-end lottery ticket, but he is absolutely the type of player you want in your prospect pool.