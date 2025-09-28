Miftakhov has been assigned to AHL Chicago, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Miftakhov came back over to North America on a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes after spending the last three years in the KHL. Based on this move, the 25-year-old seems to be the number four goaltender in the organization, so he will likely spend the vast majority of the season with Chicago. He played well in his last KHL season with Ak Bars Kazan, posting a 13-11-3 record, 2.18 GAA and .927 save percentage in 30 games.