Miftakhov posted a 25-save shutout in AHL Chicago's 4-0 win over Iowa on Saturday.

This was a timely shutout for Miftakhov, as the Hurricanes reclaimed Cayden Primeau off waivers from the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Primeau didn't receive a claim from any other team, so he will be joining the Wolves, but Miftakhov probably won't be fully pushed aside. Through six outings, Miftakhov has a 3-2-1 record with a 2.65 GAA and an .897 save percentage. However, with Brandon Bussi in the NHL alongside Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, Miftakhov is no higher than fifth on the Hurricanes' organizational depth chart in goal.