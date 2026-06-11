Hurricanes' Amir Miftakhov: Up from minors

Miftakhov was promoted from AHL Chicago on Thursday, per Patrick Williams of TheAHL.com.

The Wolves are set to play AHL Toronto in Game 1 of the Calder Cup FInals on Friday, so Miftakhov's promotion is somewhat surprising. Miftakhov has a 2.36 GAA and a .940 save percentage in three AHL playoff outings this year, and he played in Games 6 and 7 of the Western Conference Finals. If Carolina is promoting him despite his worth to AHL Chicago, then the Hurricanes might be dealing with a goaltender injury. Aside from Miftakhov, netminders Frederik Andersen, Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov are on Carolina's active roster.