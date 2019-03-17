Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: 20-goal rookie season in the making
Svechnikov scored his 18th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Svechnikov now sits third in goals scored among rookies this season, behind only Elias Pettersson (27) and Andreas Johnsson (20). He also sits seventh in total points with 33. The second overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, the 18-year-old Russian winger will only get better from here, and should be a strong contributor for the Hurricanes for years to come. From a fantasy perspective, his long-term upside is tremendous, so don't be afraid to lock him up if you're in a deep keeper format.
