Svechnikov recorded an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Columbus, giving him 12 points in his last 14 games.

The Russian sniper now ranks fourth in team scoring with 38 points in 51 games, and shows no signs of slowing down as the Canes look to lock up top spot in the Central Division with just five games to play. Svechnikov continues to skate on the team's top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, averaging 17:37 in ice time with 2:58 coming on the power play. He will be an NHL stud for many seasons to come.