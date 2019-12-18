Play

Svechnikov scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

The 19-year-old scored his goal lacrosse-style, something he also did back in October against Calgary. One of the most dynamic young players in the NHL, Svechnikov now has 14 goals and 35 points in 34 games after a 20-goal, 37-point rookie season.

