Svechnikov recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers in Game 3.

Svechnikov set up Teuvo Teravainen for the game-tying goal in the second period. During the three-game sweep, Svechnikov posted three goals, two assists, eight shots and 12 hits. The mix of top-line point production and physicality could make the Russian winger a valuable addition to DFS lineups in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.