Svechnikov had an assist on the man advantage and added three hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Svechnikov has been one of the few Hurricanes to find success in the series so far, with three points over two games. Still, Carolina is down 2-0 heading into Monday's Game 3 at home. The Russian rookie will need a little help to keep his team alive in the postseason.