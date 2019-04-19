Svechnikov (concussion) is doubtful for Game 5 against the Capitals on Saturday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes have called up Aleksi Saarela from AHL Charlotte since Svechnikov, Micheal Ferland (upper body) and Jordan Martinook (lower body) are all dealing with injuries ahead of a contest that will break the tie in the conference quarterfinal series.