Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: All but ruled out for Game 5
Svechnikov (concussion) is doubtful for Game 5 against the Capitals on Saturday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The Hurricanes have called up Aleksi Saarela from AHL Charlotte since Svechnikov, Micheal Ferland (upper body) and Jordan Martinook (lower body) are all dealing with injuries ahead of a contest that will break the tie in the conference quarterfinal series.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: In concussion protocol•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Sustains injury in fight•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Adds power-play assist•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Doubles up in Game 1 loss•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scores milestone goal in OT win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Twenty-goal rookie season?•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...