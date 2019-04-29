Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday that Svechnikov (concussion) is day-to-day, but was able to practice Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov has now missed six straight playoff games due to the injury he sustained from fighting Alex Ovechkin in the first round. The fact that he was able to practice bodes well for his Game 3 availability. Brind'Amour also said they'd re-evaluate the Russian following Tuesday's practice, as he will be a game-time call for Wednesday's Game 3.