Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Back at practice
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday that Svechnikov (concussion) is day-to-day, but was able to practice Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Svechnikov has now missed six straight playoff games due to the injury he sustained from fighting Alex Ovechkin in the first round. The fact that he was able to practice bodes well for his Game 3 availability. Brind'Amour also said they'd re-evaluate the Russian following Tuesday's practice, as he will be a game-time call for Wednesday's Game 3.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Sitting out Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Won't play Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Game-time call Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: No go for Game 7•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Spotted at morning skate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...