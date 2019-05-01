Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Back in action
Svechnikov (concussion) is in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 3 against the visiting Islanders.
This is certainty huge news, after the Russian was medically cleared from his concussion before the game. The 19-year-old was solid in his first three career playoff games, collecting two goals and three points in that span. Svechnikov will slot in on the third line with Lucas Wallmark and Brock McGinn. Svechnikov will likely resume his usual spot on the second power-play unit.
