Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Back on top line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Svechnikov (undisclosed) returned to the first line in practice Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Svechnikov was back on the top unit after resting in Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Islanders. He had a career-high 31 goals and 70 points across 79 regular-season games, including 1'2 goals and 29 points on the power play.
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