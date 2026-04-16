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Svechnikov (undisclosed) returned to the first line in practice Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Svechnikov was back on the top unit after resting in Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Islanders. He had a career-high 31 goals and 70 points across 79 regular-season games, including 1'2 goals and 29 points on the power play.

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