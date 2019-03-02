Svechnikov's 15th goal of the season capped a 5-2 win over the Blues on Friday.

Svechnikov had gone scoreless in his previous eight games, but the tally should bring about some confidence for the stretch run. The second overall pick from 2018 has 29 points in 64 games, as well as 99 hits and 153 shots on goal. While not elite yet, he's had an impressive first season and should grow with a Hurricanes team on the rise.