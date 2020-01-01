Svechnikov was held off the scoresheet Tuesday against the Canadiens, but finished the month of December with six goals and nine points in 13 games.

Svechnikov's sophomore campaign has truly been something to behold. He currently sits second in team scoring with 38 points, and second in goals scored with 17. Keep in mind, the 19-year-old Russian is still three months shy of his 20th birthday and he's already scoring at a point-per-game pace in the NHL. Bottom line, Svechnikov should be a fantasy stud for many years to come.