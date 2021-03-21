Svechnikov scored a goal on a team-leading five shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Svechnikov tickled the twine for the first time in his last seven games, putting a way a rebound on top of the crease to open the scoring late in the second period. It was the ninth goal of the year for Svechnikov, who hasn't quite matched the pace that allowed him to score 24 times in 68 games a year ago.