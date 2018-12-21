Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Bulges twine in defeat
Svechnikov was the lone scorer for the Hurricanes in a 4-1 home loss to the Red Wings on Thursday.
The 18-year-old rookie put plenty of mustard on a second-period snapshot that left opposing netminder Jonathan Bernier bewildered. Svechnikov now has 10 goals and eight helpers through 33 games, and all but two of his points -- a pair of power-play apples -- have taken place in 5-on-5 situations.
