Svechnikov saw ice time of 16:18 Saturday against the Golden Knights, skating on the top line for the second consecutive game.

The 18-year-old Russian rookie was previously averaging roughly 12 minutes per night skating in a checking-line capacity, however coach Rod Brind'Amour has obviously decided to see what the kid can do in more of a scoring role. Although he was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Vegas, he did notch his third goal of the season the night before against the Coyotes -- possibly a sign of good things to come. Looking ahead, if Svechnikov continues to skate with Sebastian Aho and Michael Ferland on the first unit, an uptick in scoring could follow. He makes for a good buy-low candidate right now.