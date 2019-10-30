Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Carries Canes to comeback win
Svechnikov scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.
The 'Canes were down 1-0 heading into the third period, but Svechnikov took matters into his own hands in the final frame. His first tally was downright unfair, as he took the puck behind the net and tucked it into the top corner lacrosse-style before David Rittich could blink. The 19-year-old then fired home the winner with the man advantage just over three minutes later, getting his shot through a maze of bodies in front of the net. Svechnikov has two goals in each of the last two games, and on the season the youngster's got an impressive five goals and 12 points through 12 games.
