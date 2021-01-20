Svechnikov and the Hurricanes will not squad off with the Panthers on Thursday and Saturday after the games were postponed. Per the NHL's statement, "As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice."
After five players were placed in the league's COVID-19 protocols, Carolina will see a second and third game postponed until later in the year. Barring any further cancelations, Svechnikov and company could be back in action versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
