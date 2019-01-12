Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Cold streak continues
Svechnikov was held off the scoresheet for the 10th time in the last 11 games Friday against Buffalo.
The Canes' prized rookie has certainly had his ups and downs so far this year. He had four points in his first four games back in October, followed by a nice six-game stretch in December that saw him rack up four goals and six points. Otherwise, the kid's been fairly quiet in his first year in the league, as one might expect. Now with 19 points through 44 games, he could still crack the 40-point mark with a strong push in the second half. Make no mistake -- Svechnikov will be a beast someday, but it's going to take some time.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Bulges twine in defeat•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Nets pair in losing effort•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: On pace for 40-point season•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Late goal caps off busy night•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two helpers Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Bumped up to top line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...