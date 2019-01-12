Svechnikov was held off the scoresheet for the 10th time in the last 11 games Friday against Buffalo.

The Canes' prized rookie has certainly had his ups and downs so far this year. He had four points in his first four games back in October, followed by a nice six-game stretch in December that saw him rack up four goals and six points. Otherwise, the kid's been fairly quiet in his first year in the league, as one might expect. Now with 19 points through 44 games, he could still crack the 40-point mark with a strong push in the second half. Make no mistake -- Svechnikov will be a beast someday, but it's going to take some time.