Svechnikov scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Svechnikov has three multi-point efforts through seven games this season. The winger opened the scoring midway through the second period Sunday and added a helper on Sebastian Aho's tally later in the frame. Svechnikov is up to four goals, four assists, 22 shots on net, 19 hits, four PIM and a plus-3 rating on the year, filling a top-line role and a spot on the first power-play unit along the way.