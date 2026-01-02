Svechnikov scored a goal on five shots and added two assists in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canadiens.

The Hurricanes' new-look top line of Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho and Nikolaj Ehlers carried the offense, though the lack of support scoring cost the team in the end. Over the last eight games, Svechnikov has four goals and eight assists, making it one of his best stretches of the season. The winger is up to 11 goals, 30 points, 113 shots on net, 66 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 40 appearances this season. He hasn't reached the 60-point mark since 2021-22, but he's on pace to do so this year if he can avoid injuries.