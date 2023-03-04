Svechnikov recorded two assists in a 6-1 win over Arizona on Friday.

Svechnikov has 21 goals and 53 points in 60 contests this season. He was held off the scoresheet in his previous two games, but he contributed two goals and 14 points over 10 contests from Jan. 27-Feb. 24. The 22-year-old's offensive pace is roughly in line with 2021-22 when he finished with 30 goals and 69 points in 78 contests.