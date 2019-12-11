Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Continues to shine as sophomore
Svechnikov picked up a pair of assists in a 6-3 victory over the Oilers on Tuesday.
Svechnikov notched both of his helpers in the third period to give him points in three straight games and in 12 of his last 14 games. Still just 19 years old, Svechnikov already has 34 points in 31 games this season. He had 37 points in 82 games as a rookie in 2018-19.
