Svechnikov scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4.

Svechnikov returned from a concussion in Game 3, and only needed one more game to get back on the scoresheet. The Russian rookie has three goals and an assist through his first five postseason games. While Svechnikov does skate on the Hurricanes' third line, he could be worth a look in fantasy circles.