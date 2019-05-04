Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Contributes insurance tally
Svechnikov scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4.
Svechnikov returned from a concussion in Game 3, and only needed one more game to get back on the scoresheet. The Russian rookie has three goals and an assist through his first five postseason games. While Svechnikov does skate on the Hurricanes' third line, he could be worth a look in fantasy circles.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Back in action•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Medically cleared•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Back at practice•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Sitting out Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Won't play Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...