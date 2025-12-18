Svechnikov notched two assists, including one on the power play, added three shots on net and doled out two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Svechnikov has six helpers over his last six games after assisting on both of Sebastian Aho's goals in this contest. The 25-year-old Svechnikov is stuck in a 12-game goal drought, but he's put up eight helpers and 32 shots on net in that span, so he's still doing the right things. The winger is up to 20 points (seven on the power play), 92 shots, 48 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-2 rating across 33 outings this season.