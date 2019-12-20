Svechnikov scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Fans on lacrosse watch will be disappointed that Svechnikov's goal was more traditional Thursday. He tied the game at one, and Jaccob Slavin tallied 1:17 later to put the Hurricanes ahead. Svechnikov is up to 36 points (15 goals, 21 helpers), 58 hits and 96 shots on goal in 35 appearances this season. He needs just one point to match his output from last year's rookie campaign.