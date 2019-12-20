Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Cues comeback with tally
Svechnikov scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Fans on lacrosse watch will be disappointed that Svechnikov's goal was more traditional Thursday. He tied the game at one, and Jaccob Slavin tallied 1:17 later to put the Hurricanes ahead. Svechnikov is up to 36 points (15 goals, 21 helpers), 58 hits and 96 shots on goal in 35 appearances this season. He needs just one point to match his output from last year's rookie campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Adds another to highlight reel•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Continues to shine as sophomore•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two points in extra-time win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Leads team in scoring•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scores in third straight game•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Snaps home OT winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.