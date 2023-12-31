Svechnikov recorded two power-play assists, three shots on goal and six hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Svechnikov has put up multi-point efforts in four straight games, racking up four goals and five helpers in that span. He helped out on goals by Michael Bunting and Seth Jarvis in this contest. Svechnikov has looked great alongside Sebastian Aho on the top line lately, which is great for fantasy managers who were patient with his sluggish start to the campaign. Svechnikov is up to 21 points, 57 shots on net, 49 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 22 contests overall.