Svechnikov scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Svechnikov got the Hurricanes on the board when he got a piece of a Brady Skjei shot at 15:41 of the second period. The 21-year-old Svechnikov has 10 goals, 26 points, 98 shots on net and 59 hits through 34 contests. He hasn't found as much success as he did last year, when he had 24 goals and 61 points in 68 outings, but Svechnikov remains a solid scorer for fantasy purposes.