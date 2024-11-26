Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added four hits in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.
This was Svechnikov's third goal in his last five games. The winger has been steady, but he hasn't earned a multi-point effort in November, though four of his eight points this month have come on the power play. Overall, Svechnikov has eight goals, 18 points (nine on the power play), 73 shots on net, 35 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 21 contests in a top-six role.
