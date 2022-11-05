Svechnikov recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

Svechnikov's goal-scoring skill has been on display early in the year, but he showed off a little playmaking in this contest. He helped out on goals by Sebastian Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Svechnikov has eight tallies, five helpers, 40 shots on net, 20 hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating through 11 appearances. He's picked up six power-play points. The 22-year-old appears to have upped his game a bit and could challenge for a point-per-game pace.