Svechnikov notched two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Svechnikov helped out on the last two goals of Seth Jarvis' hat trick, which came in the third period as the Hurricanes pulled away late. This was Svechnikov's first multi-point effort since Nov. 14 versus the Canucks -- he was limited to a goal and an assist over his last six outings. The winger is at seven goals, seven helpers, 71 shots on net, 30 hits, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 24 appearances. He continues to fill a top-six role, but Svechnikov's offense can run streaky.