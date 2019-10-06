Svechnikov picked up two assists and added three shots, a hit and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Both helpers were key -- Svechnikov helped set up Erik Haula on the power play for Carolina's first goal of the night, and he sprung Jake Gardiner from the Canes' end in overtime and the defenseman did the rest for the game winner. The 19-year-old Svechnikov scored 20 goals and 37 points last year as a rookie, but much bigger things are expected from the second overall pick in the 2018 draft this season.