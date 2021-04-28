Svechnikov produced three assists, five hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Svechnikov had the secondary helper on both of Jordan Staal's power-play goals as well as a Sebastian Aho tally at even strength. The 21-year-old Svechnikov is up to 36 points (13 tallies, 23 assists), 137 shots on net, 100 hits and 42 PIM through 49 appearances this season.