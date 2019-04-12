Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Doubles up in Game 1 loss
Svechnikov scored two goals in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Washington in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
The rookie scored two third-period goals in the span of two minutes and 19 seconds, cutting Washington's lead to 3-2 in the process. However, the visitors would be unable to complete what would've been an impressive Game 1 comeback, though, despite the result, it was dynamite postseason debut for the 19-year-old winger.
