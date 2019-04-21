Svechnikov (concussion) is doubtful for Monday's Game 6 matchup with the Capitals, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Svechnikov missed Games 4 and 5 of the series with this concussion, which he sustained in a fight against Alex Ovechkin in Game 3. More information should become available closer to Monday's puck drop, but the Hurricanes would be missing out on a top-six-role player if the Russian were to be absent.