Svechnikov scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

The 25-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the first period by ripping a one-timer from the high slot past Akira Schmid after a faceoff win by Sebastian Aho. It was Svechnikov's first goal, and first point, of the season in nine games, and while it's reassuring that he's still on the top power-play unit for Carolina, he still has some work to do to regain the trust of fantasy GMs after a disappointing 2024-25 season that saw him manage just 20 goals and 48 points in 72 regular-season contests.