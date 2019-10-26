Svechnikov scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Blackhawks.

The teenager had gone five games without a point after reeling off four straight two-point efforts, but Svechnikov appears to be heating up again. He opened the scoring with the man advantage, firing an absolute laser over Corey Crawford's shoulder behind a partial screen from Brent Seabrook, then banged home Carolina's final goal from in close late in the third. Svechnikov has three goals and 10 points through 11 games to begin the season, and his consistent role on the top power-play unit -- not to mention the electric talent that made him the second overall pick in the 2018 draft -- appears to have him headed for a breakout campaign.