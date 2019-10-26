Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Ends mini-skid with two tallies
Svechnikov scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Blackhawks.
The teenager had gone five games without a point after reeling off four straight two-point efforts, but Svechnikov appears to be heating up again. He opened the scoring with the man advantage, firing an absolute laser over Corey Crawford's shoulder behind a partial screen from Brent Seabrook, then banged home Carolina's final goal from in close late in the third. Svechnikov has three goals and 10 points through 11 games to begin the season, and his consistent role on the top power-play unit -- not to mention the electric talent that made him the second overall pick in the 2018 draft -- appears to have him headed for a breakout campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Fourth straight multi-point game•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Helpers keep piling up•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two more assists Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Dishes two helpers in OT win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Contributes insurance tally•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Back in action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.