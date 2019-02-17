Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Enjoying stellar rookie season
Svechnikov recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Stars.
The helper leaves Svechnikov just three points shy of the 30-point mark with 23 games to play. The 18-year-old Russian likely won't win the Calder this season as the league's top rookie (the Canucks' Elias Pettersson looks to have that award locked up), but Svechnikov remains a key player for the rebuilding Canes, and has elite top-six forward written all over him. From a fantasy perspective, his youth and high ceiling make him a very desirable asset, both in yearly leagues and keeper formats. Lock him up if you can.
