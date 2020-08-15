Svechnikov was helped off the ice after suffering an apparent leg injury during Saturday's Game 3 against the Bruins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov suffered the injury when he got tangled up with Boston's Zdeno Chara in front of the Bruins net and fell backwards, bending his right leg awkwardly on his way down. Any extended absence for Svechnikov would be brutal for the Hurricanes and fantasy players alike, as he's been Carolina's best forward during postseason play, racking up four goals and seven points through the team's first six playoff games. Another update on the 20-year-old winger should be released ahead of Monday's Game 4.