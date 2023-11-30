Svechnikov is good to play Thursday after missing Tuesday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia with an illness.
Svechnikov has a goal and nine points in 12 contests this season. He's projected to play on a line with Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen in his return. Brendan Lemieux is likely to serve as a healthy scratch after playing Tuesday.
