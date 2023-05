Svechnikov (knee) is expecting to resume skating in July, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Svechnikov suffered the injury that required surgery on March 11, ending his season. The talented Russian will return home for a month before returning to Raleigh to resume his rehab. Svechnikov had 23 goals and 55 points in 64 regular-season games. Look for Svechnikov to return in time for the start of training camp in September and regain his role as a top-line winger.