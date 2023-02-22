Svechnikov scored two goals and one assist on three shots, fueling the Hurricanes to a 4-1 win over the Blues on Tuesday.

The first star of the contest, Svechnikov scored the first two goals of the game, sniping the first goal past Jordan Binnington and finishing a rebound for his second goal. He would also add an assist on Sebastian Aho's goal. This performance marks the second time in three games that Svechnikov has recorded three points. On the season, Svechnikov has 21 goals and 49 points in 56 games.