Svechnikov scored a goal on a team-high four shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Svechnikov's second-period tally ended up being the game-winner, his fourth such goal this year. During his six-game point streak, the Russian has four scores and four helpers. The 19-year-old is up to 23 goals, 53 points, 150 shots, 95 hits and a plus-15 rating in 57 appearances.