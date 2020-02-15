Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Extends streak with game-winner
Svechnikov scored a goal on a team-high four shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Svechnikov's second-period tally ended up being the game-winner, his fourth such goal this year. During his six-game point streak, the Russian has four scores and four helpers. The 19-year-old is up to 23 goals, 53 points, 150 shots, 95 hits and a plus-15 rating in 57 appearances.
