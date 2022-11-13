Svechnikov delivered three hits during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Svechnikov discovered why the Avalanche entered Saturday ranked third in goals allowed (34). Coming off his second hat trick of the season, the 22-year-old right winger was held off the scoresheet Saturday, adding two shots and two PIM. Svechnikov ranks second in team scoring with 17 points.
